Bill Gates reviews development activities in Bhubaneswar slum, visit Krushi Bhawan

BHUBANESWAR: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday reviewed many programmes undertaken by the Odisha government in the capital Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night, attended several programmes during the day, including one with a focus on the use of artificial intelligence for farmers at Krushi Bhawan.

As per reports, Gates reviewed various programmes undertaken at Maa Mangla slum in the capital city. Gates, his team of officials and some State government officials discussed with the slum dwellers for more than half an hour.

Gates also had a special discussion about the transformational activities undertaken by the government in the slum with some women in the area after visiting a few houses.

Apart from meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas, Gates will attend other programmes related to the ‘Jaga Mission’ (scheme for development of slums), the ‘Mukta’ scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor) and ‘Mission Shakti’. He is also scheduled to visit the agricultural review centre at Krushi Bhawan.

Since 2021, the Odisha government’s department of agriculture and farmer empowerment and the fisheries and animal resource department have collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making.

“Gates observed the land rights given to the slum dwellers and toilets and drinking water facilities from tap provided at every household. He also interacted with the women on how the community, 'Mission Shakti’ group and Self Help Groups (SHG) have participated in the transformation programmes. He was very pleased to get the feedback from the women,” said Anu Garg, Development Commissioner of Odisha.