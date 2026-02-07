Biker Dies After Falling Into Unbarricaded Pit in Delhi, Sparks Negligence Debate

An unfortunate incident occurred in the national capital after Kamal, a resident of the Kailashpuri area, fell into an unmanned excavation pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri, West Delhi. His body was later found inside the pit, which reportedly had no barricades. The incident has triggered widespread criticism of authorities and raised concerns about negligence and lack of safety precautions.

Earlier this year, on January 17, 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died after his car fell into a water-filled construction pit in Sector 150, Noida. Now, a similar incident has been reported in Janakpuri, where Kamal lost his life.

Kamal was returning home from his workplace in Rohini and had informed family members he would be late. When he stopped responding to calls, relatives grew concerned and began searching for him. They contacted nearby police stations but were unable to locate him.

The search ended in tragedy the next morning. Around 7 am, his body was discovered in an excavation pit along his route home in Janakpuri. According to sources, construction work related to the Delhi Jal Board was underway at the site, and a ditch had been dug on the road.

Reacting to the incident, AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X that a biker fell into a deep pothole, remained trapped overnight and died, alleging authorities had learned nothing from previous accidents. In another post, he said the road was under the Delhi government’s PWD and had been dug up by the DJB, claiming local RWAs had repeatedly complained but the site was not properly barricaded.

Several commentators also expressed outrage online. Political commentator Mohit Chauhan wrote that a biker fell into an open hole and died overnight, while commentator Anuradha Tiwari criticised public safety conditions despite high taxes paid by citizens.



