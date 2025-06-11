Bihar Woman Allegedly Pressured to Donate Kidney as Dowry

In a shocking case reported from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a married woman was allegedly pressured to donate her kidney as dowry. The woman, Deepti, claims that earlier, her in-laws had demanded money and a motorcycle as dowry. When she failed to meet their demands, they began pressuring her to donate a kidney to her husband. She is currently staying with her parents, and the women's police station is investigating the matter.According to reports, Deepti has filed a complaint with the women's police station. She stated that the initial months of her marriage were normal, but soon after, the behavior of her in-laws changed drastically. They allegedly began pressuring her to bring money and a bike from her parental home. When she resisted, she was subjected to mental harassment and verbal abuse.“If You Can’t Bring Dowry, Give Your Kidney”Deepti alleged that around two years into the marriage, she discovered that her husband had a damaged kidney. Following this, her in-laws began threatening her, saying that if she couldn’t bring dowry, she should donate one of her kidneys to her husband. Initially, she thought they were joking, but the pressure intensified over time. When she firmly refused, she was beaten and eventually thrown out of the house.After returning to her parental home, Deepti lodged a complaint with the women’s police station. The police called both parties to attempt a reconciliation, but no resolution was reached. Deepti then sought a divorce from her husband, which he refused to grant. Investigation into the case is on.