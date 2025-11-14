Bihar Polls: NDA Ahead in 49 Seats, INDIA Bloc in 39, Say TV Reports

Patna: The ruling NDA was leading in 49 assembly seats in Bihar, as compared to 39 of the opposition INDIA bloc, with counting underway for 243 constituencies, according to initial TV reports.

The BJP was ahead in 29, the JD(U) in 18, the RJD in 32 and the Congress in seven. Postal ballots were being counted before taking up EVMs for counting.

The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said. Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.



