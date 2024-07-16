Bibi-ka-Alam procession: A symbol of sacrifice, harmony

Hyderabad: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Hazrat Imam Hussain's martyrdom is remembered. He was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and his sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala holds significant reverence. In Hyderabad, this period is marked by processions and gatherings (majlis) where elegies and sermons recount the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his companions.

Throughout the month, spanning 29-30 days, various regions in Deccan observe remembrance and mourning. However, the 10th day, known as ‘Ashura’, carries profound importance as it marks the day of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom.



At around 1 pm, mourners dressed in black gather at Bibi-Ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura. They participate in chest-beating (maatam) and self-flagellation to express grief and solidarity with the martyrs of Karbala. Sabeels (stalls) offering water and refreshments symbolise the hardships endured by Hussain’s family in the desert.

“The central event is the procession of Bibi-ka-Alam, where the relic of Bibi Fatima, the wife of Imam Ali and daughter of Prophet Muhammad, was established as a battle standard four centuries ago. Known as Bibi ka Alam, these standards have received timeless treasures from monarchs across centuries," explained Sibghat Khan from The Deccan Archive Foundation.

On Ashura day, Khan described how Bibi-ka-Alam is paraded on an elephant through Hyderabad’s historic core. Accompanied by hundreds of other Alams dedicated to the martyrs of Karbala, especially from the Prophet’s family, the procession includes groups performing self-flagellation and mourning Imam Hussain’s martyrdom. The streets echo with cries of ‘Ibn-e-Zehra Wawaila’ as the procession winds its way past the iconic landmarks like Charminar, attracting thousands from across the Deccan region. “It is a breathtaking sight when it passes the iconic Charminar,” Khan said. The procession begins at Bibi-Ka-Alawa, passes through Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Purani Haveli, and concludes at Chaderghat bridge," he added.

The procession brings a deep sense of spirituality, reflection, and communal harmony, as people from various communities come together to honour the legacy of sacrifice and justice. “This is the only procession, probably in the entire country, where members of all communities participate and pay tribute in whatever form they can.” said MLC Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi.