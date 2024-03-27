Bhuvaneswari’s security men, local TD leaders clash

KAKINADA: The visit of Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, was marred by a clash between personnel of her security and local TD leaders.

The clash erupted when Bhuvaneswari’s security staff did not allow local TD leaders to meet her.

Bhuvaneswari visited Kannayigudem, Yerrampeta, Bayyannagudem and Perampeta in Jangareddygudem and Bhimadole areas of Eluru District on Tuesday as part of her “Nijam Gelavali’’ programme to console families of those who died of shock following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

At Chinnayagudem, TD leaders and her security personnel clashed with each other. as her security staff prevented them from meeting her. Even the media personnel were not allowed to take videos and pictures of the clash.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneswari distributed cheques to family members of the deceased persons. She called upon people to vote for TD and its alliance parties, so that Chandrababu Naidu could develop the state.