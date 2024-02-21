Bhuvaneswari reveals her desire to contest as an MLA from Kuppam

TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari revealed that she wants to contest as an MLA from Kuppam.

Addressing the electorate at a meeting in Kuppam, she said that she wants to tell her husband to take some rest and contest as an MLA from Kuppam. "For the last 35 years, you have elected him as an MLA. Now, let him take rest and I will contest as an MLA," she said.

To this, both the public and TD supporters raised their voice in consent. Kuppam has been Chandrababu Naidu's native constituency since long.

However, she immediately withdrew her words saying it was just a joke.