Bhuvaneswari Concerned Over Reduced Water Allocation to Seema

Kurnool: NTR Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari on Saturday expressed concern over the reduction in water allocation to Rayalaseema from the Srisailam project since YSRCP has come to power.

Addressing a "Nijam Gelavali" programme in Nandyal town, Bhuvaneswari, who is the spouse of TDP chief, underlined that the Telugu Desam government allocated 80 TMC of water to the region.



She expressed optimism that under Chandrababu's leadership, the Polavaram project will be completed, making the state greener. She promised implementation of "Super Six" schemes once TDP regains power in Andhra Pradesh.



The NTR Trust chief assured Telugu Desam’s support to Muslims of Nandyal. She recalled the welfare initiatives taken up by the Chandrababu regime for the uplift of minorities. This apart, Muslims held prominent positions during the TDP rule, she pointed out.



Bhuvaneswari emphasised that the Minorities’ corporation, during the TDP regime, had provided subsidies to 44,000 members of minorities, mostly Muslims, totalling to Rs 240 crore. In addition, the TD government allocated Rs 2,500 crore to the Minority Welfare department.



She pointed out that the Telugu Desam government had established the AP Noor Basha Dudekula Muslim Corporation with an allocation of Rs 40 crore.