Bhuvaneswari asks youth to pull down YSRC government

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTR Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari on Tuesday appealed to youth that they be ready to bring down the present YSRC government in the forthcoming elections.

Bhuvaneswari, who is the spouse of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday as a part of her “Nijam Gelavali” campaign in north Andhra.

Soon after her arrival in Visakhapatnam, she proceeded to Saluru, where she inaugurated a free hospital to be run by NTR Trust.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari termed the ensuing elections as the Kurukshetra war. “You should use your vote as a weapon to defeat the YSRC party,” she told the audience.

The NTR Trust managing trustee said even if the ruling party creates hurdles, people should overcome them and bring back the Telugu Desam government to power. She underlined that when Chandrababu Naidu fought for justice, the YSRC government put him in jail.

She spoke about NTR Trust’s contribution to health services and education in the state.