Bhumana accuses TD, Jana Sena of spreading fear over Land Titling Act

TIRUPATI: TTD chairman and Tirupati city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, accusing them of creating an environment of fear among the public over the proposed AP Land Titling Act.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan were making unsubstantiated claims that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would seize people's land if the law came into force.

He said the opposition leaders were deliberately hiding the fact that it was the central government run by the NDA that had introduced the legislation.

"They are attempting to conceal their own mistakes by criticising Jagan Reddy," Karunakar Reddy said during a door-to-door election campaign here, in which he was accompanied by M Gurumurthy, MP.

Karunakar Reddy criticised Pawan Kalyan, describing his statements against the chief minister as "irresponsible" and akin to those of a "street rowdy."

The YSRC MLA also took aim at Naidu and Kalyan over the issue of old-age pensions. He accused them of depriving senior citizens of the welfare benefit, and mocked alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu, likening his intelligence to that of a chicken while alleging he had misappropriated funds in Chittoor and was now eyeing Tirupati.

Echoing similar sentiments, Gurumurthy accused the opposition parties of misleading the public about the Land Title Act. “They are doing this with the sole motive of gaining power at any cost.” He said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not endorsed Naidu's manifesto.

The YSRC leaders urged voters to elect Bhumana Abhinay and Gurumurthy as Tirupati assembly and Lok Sabha candidates based on the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the YSRC government, in contrast to the NDA's misleading propaganda.