Bharat Bandh: AITUC leads rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AITUC leaders led a rally from Sundarayya Vignan Kendra to Narayanaguda flyover in Hyderabad in protest against Modi-led Centre for promulgating anti-farmer and anti-auto driver laws. Following Bharat bandh call by the trade unions and Samyuktha Kisan Morcha on Friday, AITUC leaders took to the road protesting against the hit-and-run clause in the Road Safety Bill 2019 which could prove a threat to the life of auto drivers.

Mob violence cannot be controlled, they said and added that it could even lead to death of the auto drivers. The Centre says that the clause would not come into force if the driver does not flee the accident site but there is guarantee about it. Onlookers can attack the auto drivers and thrash them, the AITUC leader said.

They demanded scrapping the clause and providing security to the auto drivers’ life. They also demanded withdrawal of the anti-farmer policies of the Central government. DC correspondent Sanjay Samuel Paul brings us the ground report from Hyderabad.