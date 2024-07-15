Bhadrachalam-Kovvur railway line to be completed: MP

Kakinada: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said steps are being taken for completing the Bhadrachalam-Kovvur railway line soon. Efforts are also being made to stop Vande Bharat Express at Eluru for the convenience of passengers.

Participating in a meeting at Kaikaluru on Sunday, Madhu assured that drinking water problems in Kaikaluru constituency will be sorted out through the Jala Jeevan scheme. He reiterated that Kolleru Lake will be developed as one most attractive tourist spots.The MP asserted that the Polavaram project will be completed during the regime of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He also Job Melas will be organised frequently in Eluru constituency to provide employment to unemployed youth in the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency.State housing minister K. Partha Saradhi, excise minister Kollu Ravindra, Ex-MLC Kammili Vithal, and former MLA G. Murali Ramakrishna were among those present.