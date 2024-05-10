Bengaluru: Murder Accused Flees With Severed Head of Minor Girl

Bengaluru: In a fit of rage, a 32-year-old person alleged to have murdered a 16-year-old girl Meena over postponement of his engagement with her and later fled from the spot with the severed head of the minor girl has been reported from Somwarpet taluk of Madikeri district on Thursday evening at around 5.30 pm.



The accused Prakash has been booked under various provisions of Indian Penal Code and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) while a special police team has been formed to nab the accused who is absconding after the incident.

It is said that Prakash, a resident of Hemmiyala of Somwarpet, entered into an argument with the parents of the minor girl identified as Subramani and Janaki residing at Kumbaragudige in Somwarpet at around 5. 30 pm after his engagement with Meena was postponed.

Earlier, the families had arranged for the engagement of Prakash with Meena and it was to be held on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off over the arrangements being made for the engagement of a minor girl, officials concerned of the Social Welfare Department intervened and held discussions with the families not to go ahead with the proposed engagement.

The officials concerned of the Social Welfare Department spoke to parents of Prakash and also that of Meena’s family members and asked them to postpone the engagement citing that the girl was a minor at the moment. Alerted by the officials concerned, the families of Prakash and Meena decided to put off the engagement.

An enraged Prakash is said to have entered into an argument with the parents of Meena and assaulted them. He later dragged Meena from her house and took her for about 150-meters where it is alleged that the girl came under attack from Prakash with a sword which he had carried with him. Prakash murdered her and later fled from the scene with the severed head of the girl.



Later, the severed body was discovered and Meena's brother Dilip filed a police complaint against Prakash accusing him of murder of his sister.

Superintendent of Police Ramarajan and senior police officials visited the spot. Policemen have been deployed at the house of the victim as a precautionary measure by the police and search is on to trace the absconding Prakash.