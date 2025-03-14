Bengaluru May See 1 Paise Hike Per Litre in Water Tariff

Bengaluru: While, there is pressure from officials of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to hike water tariff by about 8 paise per litre but a water hike of 1 paise has been contemplated, stated Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday.

At the Legislative Council in the ongoing budget session, Shivakumar said water tariff has not been hiked since 2014 and a decision on water tariff would be taken after holding discussions with MLAs of Bengaluru city.

Owing to non-revision of water tariff in Bengaluru city, the Deputy Chief Minister stated BWSSB is under loss of about Rs 1,000 crore a year. In addition, power tariff has also gone up making matters worse for BWSSB and considering non-revision of fares and hike in power tariff made BWSSB to recommend 8 paise hike for every litre.

“I have told BWSSB officials to consider 1 paise hike for a litre of water supplied to residents,” said the Deputy Chief Minister and pointed to several apartments that have not deposited fees to get water connections from BWSSB and have drawn water connections illegally. Those found guilty have been served notices by officials of BWSSB.

In reply to a query on water shortage in coming days, Shivakumar referred to the water shortage faced by Bengaluru city residents previous year and stated in last summer, as many as 7,000 bore-wells went dry but with the commissioning of Cauvery 5th stage, water has been supplied to as many as 110 villages under BBMP.

Regarding hefty fares charged by tankers to supply water to the residents, he said, fares for tankers have been fixed and steps will be initiated to keep an eye on tankers. Keeping in mind the growing demands for water, he said, a plan is ready to draw water under Cauvery 6th phase and the proposal will be placed before the Cabinet meeting and later public opinion will be gathered.

From March 22 observed as World Water Day, Shivakumar stated officials have initiated steps to create awareness among residents on water conservation.