Bengaluru: Man Held for Misbehaving With Police, Refusing Breathalyser

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a female police official and refusing to undergo a breathalyser test during a drink-and-drive check in Indiranagar here.

The incident took place late on September 26 near a pub in the area, police said. The accused, identified as Aditya Agarwal, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when stopped for the test, police added.

He allegedly refused the breathalyser test, misbehaved with the police official, and demanded she speak in Hindi or English instead of Kannada. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows Agarwal shouting at the officer, saying he did not know Kannada.

Police said he attempted to flee the spot after the confrontation but was intercepted about 20 metres ahead. He allegedly tried to assault police personnel and issued threats.

In her complaint, the female officer stated that at around 12.05 am, during the check, Agarwal used foul language and intentionally insulted her while refusing to comply.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Agarwal was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.