Bengaluru Enhances AI Surveillance, Crime Control

BENGALURU---Bengaluru city has been under constant watch by police officers 24/7 and to assist in monitoring the city, as many as 7,000 surveillance cameras have been installed in about 1,640 locations which are of high resolution embedded with artificial intelligence, stated Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Recalling, he said, “I took a police officers’ delegation to London during my earlier tenure as Home Minister and the delegation learnt on handling things in an emergency situation in London. Similar model of policing has been adopted in Bengaluru city to deal with emergency situations.”

The Home Minister exuded confidence that police would respond to the complaints in about 9 minutes in Bengaluru city and such a system has been made available 24/7 in the city.

“All available technologies have been used in policing such as body worn cameras for police personnel of Bengaluru city and other parts of the State and policemen are making better use of technology in discharging their duties,” said the Home Minister while responding to queries in the Legislative Council in the ongoing budget session.

He ruled out law and order collapse in the State and disclosed that 1,315 murders cases were reported in 2020, it came to 1,340 cases in 2021, it was 1, 346 cases in 2022, 1,294 cases in 20234, 1,208 cases in 2024 and 100 murder cases in 2025 so far and pointed to the decline in murder cases in the State while policemen are constantly working to check crime rates across the State.

Bengaluru police registering cases against persons indulging in wheelie stunts on roads posing danger for the fellow travelers have been going up since 2023. There were 242 cases in 2023 and 264 persons were identified of dangerous wheelie stunts on two-wheelers. Among them, 207 accused persons identified for their involvement in wheelie stunts have been arrested by the police.

The cases increased to 532 in 2024 and as many as 479 persons found be involved in stunts on two-wheelers have been arrested while 114 cases have been booked against 102 persons so far this year, disclosed Home Minister.

Police have booked persons for their repeated involvement in rowdy activities under Goonda Act. 44 of them were booked under the Goonda Act in 2022, 53 in 2023, 34 in 2024 and 8 so far this year.

In February alone, the Home Minister said, 26 cases were registered for stunts on roads and 86 persons have been put behind the bars for their involvement in two-wheeler wheelies.

Police are swift to act against such stunts on roads and suitable action have been initiated against erring persons, he said and stated police are on high vigilance in Bengaluru. Revolvers have been given to Assistant Sub-inspectors and patrolling teams to deal with any eventuality.