Beating the heat arrangements in place at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: As summer temperatures continue to rise, the Nehru Zoological Park has taken proactive measures to protect its animals from heat stress. The zoo has put in place several cooling and hydration facilities to ensure the well-being of wild animals, birds and reptiles.

A Nehru Zoological Park official told Deccan Chronicle, “We are more conscious when it comes to animals. The zoo is nothing without them, and we are all working hard to protect them.”

To help animals cope with the heat, they have installed sprinklers and small rain guns at all enclosures. Foggers have been placed in the reptile house, macaws and aviary sections. Bird cages are covered with protective thunga grass for shade, and shade nets have been set up over duck and stork ponds to ensure cooler temperatures.

With temperatures in Hyderabad nearing 39°C and some areas in Telangana expected to touch 44°C by mid-March, the zoo has taken extra precautions. Additional cooling arrangements include air conditioners and exhaust fans in nocturnal animal houses, and coolers in the chimpanzee, monkey, and carnivore enclosures. Herbivorous animals have been given shady shelters to shield them from direct sunlight.

With hydration being the priority, a continuous supply of clean water in in place at all enclosures. The zoo has also introduced a summer diet rich in refreshing fruits like watermelon, musk melon and citrus varieties for apes, monkeys, primates, birds, and bears. To further safeguard their health, veterinary teams are providing essential supplements like Glucon-D, Electral powder, vitamin-C, and B-complex to help animals withstand extreme heat conditions.

Thunga grass and kashkash thattis have been placed on the roofs of animal houses and they are watered three to four times a day.

A dedicated veterinary team, led by senior doctors and zoo officials, is closely monitoring the animals. They are conducting regular check-ups and taking preventive steps to minimise heat-related stress.

Visitors' comfort has also been considered. Palm leaf sheds, seating areas, and drinking water facilities have been installed at different locations to provide relief from the heat.