BDS Students Granted Permission After Month-Long Ordeal

Hyderabad: Following a month-long ordeal, 16 BDS students of the Government Dental College in Afzalgunj have finally been granted permission to resume their studies. The students, who were denied promotion to the third year despite meeting attendance criteria and passing their second-year exams, had been advocating for justice since a month now.

On February 6, Deccan Chronicle had highlighted the plight of these students who found themselves knocking on the doors of the Secretariat, seeking the intervention of the government. They were denied promotion due to allegedly failing to attend an internal exam in one subject.

The decision, contested by students and parents alike, brought to light the lack of communication and unforeseen policy changes regarding internal exams.

Dr P. Aruna, college Principal, initially defended the decision, causing frustration among students and parents who were left in limbo, facing the prospect of losing an academic year. The All India Dental Students & Surgeons Association (AIDSA) had condemned the situation and stood with the students.

However, after weeks of protests and appeals, the college administration relented, allowing the aggrieved students to attend classes.