BBMP plans a medical college in Bengaluru on the lines of Greater Mumbai

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday presented a surplus budget of Rs 2.17 crore while the total receipts is Rs 12, 371, 63 crore and the total expenditure is Rs 12, 369, 46 crore and stated to set-up a medical college on the lines of a medical college being run by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed medical college will be undertaken this year and the aim of the constructing a medical college by BBMP is to provide good health service to its citizens.

In its budget presentation by Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivanand H. Kalakeri on Thursday stated to roll out guidance value based property tax from April 1 this year and the new system rationalizes by bringing in guidance value based 6 categories of classification instead of 17 different categories of properties. The budget said the filing of property tax returns will be simpler, remove arbitrary powers of the officials concerned and the new system will bring transparency in the system.

The budget said in order to bring transparency and security to the BBMP Property Records, Aadhar seeding in BBMP property records will be done in a campaign mode on a voluntary basis. The owners who opt for Aadhar seeding will get multiple benefits such as added security of their properties from any fraudulent transactions, secure and automated mutations when the Aadhar based transactions are done at Sub-Registrar offices.

To prevent unauthorized manipulation of property records, the budget said BlockChain technology would be implemented and rolled out ward wise with respect to Property Records of the BBMP as and when digitization of property records are completed. BBMP has scanned all property registers and is digitising all the 20 lakh properties maintained in the sub-divisional offices which would bring transparency and action will be taken to distribute e-khata to all property owners.

To promulgate a new BBMP Advertisement Policy through BBMP Advertisement Rules, 2024 which will be on the lines of New Delhi Municipal Corporation Advertisement Policy which has been approved by the Supreme Court.

The budget said that under the new policy, the rational, transparent and regulated system of commercial and self-advertisement will be permitted and it is expected to safeguard the aesthetics and visual spaces in the city but at the same time generate advertising revenue of about Rs 500 crore in a year.

The new Policy on advertisements, he said, will include online application and issuance of advertisement licences, online payment of advertisement dues, mobile app based enforcement and online system of timely approvals of the advertisements.

The budget said an information technology based transparent system for management of all types of Advertisement Policy will be implemented and the whole advertisement system in the BBMP will be brought on a fair, transparent and vibrant system that serves the needs of all stakeholders.