BBMP launches stray dog community feeding project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In an initiative to bring community and community animals such as dogs closer, a community feeding programme was launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) through its Animal Husbandry department in all its zones on Thursday.

The pilot project of BBMP aims to make use of leftover foods and feed community dogs by involving pourakarmikas, private hotels/caretakers among others.

The community feeding programme is also aimed at lessening dog bites and aggression among stray dogs. As per an estimate, there are about 2.7 lakh stray dogs under BBMP limits. Initially, community feeding of stray dogs has been launched at one particular place in its 8 zones and after a month's observation, steps will be initiated by the officials concerned to widen the community feeding programme across Bengaluru city.

During a month, he said, to elicit feedback on the community feeding programme, opposition if any, feeding spot identification, feeding timg among others and later on decide on extending the programme to other zones.

After the launch of community feeding programmes, Special Commissioner for Health Suralkar Vikas Kishore told reporters it has been observed that community and community animals such dogs have widened and through community feeding programme, it is hoped that community and community animals would come closer for a harmonious living.

“Through community feeding, scavenging habits among dogs will also drop,” said Vikas Kishore and stated the representatives from Hotels Association have welcomed the initiative of the BBMP and assured to extend their support to the community feeding programme.

To the initiative of BBMP, as many as 244 caretakers came forward to be part of the community feeding programme and the Health Commissioner said those interested can join the initiative out of compassion towards community animals.