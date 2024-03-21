Basavaraj Bommai: BJP's Second Candidate List Expected Friday

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai has said that the second list of the party is likely to be released on Friday.

"The Parliament Board meeting is scheduled for Friday. The second list may be released tomorrow," Bommai said at Makanur in Ranebennur Taluk on Thursday.

BJP has already announced its candidate for 20 constituencies in the first list.



Speaking about the economic condition of Karnataka, Bommai asserted that Karnataka witnessed economic prosperity under the BJP's governance and criticized the current Congress-led administration for its alleged mismanagement.



Bommai countered Minister H K Patil's assertion equating BJP with emotion and Congress with life, stating, "People are well aware of the realities of life and its emotions."



"During the tenure of the BJP government, significant advancements were made in the irrigation system of Karnataka. It was Yediyurappa who initiated special programs aimed at aiding the oppressed. Both social justice and economic development are intricately linked to livelihoods. However, not a single penny has been allocated for drinking water by the Congress government. Instead of taking tangible action, they are merely engaging in rhetoric and meetings, claiming to address the drought issue," he said.



Regarding the internal dynamics of the BJP, Bommai expressed confidence in the party's unity despite differing opinions, particularly addressing former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda's recent comments about cleaning up the party. He emphasized Gowda's seniority and unwavering commitment to the party's values.



In response to a question about Eshwarappa's recent statements, Bommai acknowledged the emotional nature of the remarks and hinted at discussions within the party leadership to address any concerns.

