Ajit Pawar’s Political Journey at a Glance

Hyderabad: Ajit Anantrao Pawar, a towering figure in Maharashtra politics, died on January 28, 2026, after the private jet he was travelling in crashed during a landing attempt near Baramati in Pune district, killing him and several others aboard. The tragedy occurred as Pawar was en route to political engagements in his home region.

Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, into a family with deep political roots in western Maharashtra. He entered electoral politics in the early 1990s and quickly became a dominant voice in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar’s electoral career began with his first win to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati in 1991. Over the next three decades, he would be re-elected multiple times from the same constituency, often by large margins. His victories in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024 reflected his strong connection with his electorate and his ability to maintain relevance through shifting political tides.

Through the 1990s and across subsequent decades, Pawar held key portfolios in the Maharashtra government. He is best remembered for his long tenure as Finance Minister, where he became known for detailed budgets and economic planning. His stewardship of the state’s finances helped define Maharashtra’s fiscal policy for years and earned him respect across party lines for his analytical skills.

He also served multiple terms as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, working in coalition arrangements that often involved complex negotiations among major political forces in the state. His political savvy made him a central figure in alliance politics and state governance.



