Baramati Crash Incident: Investigation is Progressing Expeditiously: Naidu

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Baramati crash incident a few days ago, the Centre has decided to conduct a detailed review of flying guidelines for the safety of VIPs travelling in private aircraft.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was among the five persons killed after the plane he was travelling crashed in Baramati last month. Meanwhile, the AAIB's preliminary report on the Learjet 45 aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others will be released very soon.

The Learjet 45 plane that crashed near Baramati airport on January 28 belonged to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Pawar and four others were killed in the crash, which is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).



"Very soon we will have the preliminary report of the investigation," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by real estate industry body Naredco.

Pawar, his personal security officer and attendant, as well as two cockpit crew -- pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak -- were killed when the Learjet 45 aircraft crashed during its second landing attempt.



"The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered," the civil aviation ministry had said on January 30.

On February 10, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that there was reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic air crash that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.



