Bapatla Inspects Polling Centres

Vijayawada: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal on Saturday inspected the problematic polling centres in Cherukupalli, Nagaram and Nizampatnam police station limits under Repalle constituency in Bapatla district on Saturday and instructed the officials about the pre-emptive measures to be taken to avoid any untoward incidents during the polling. SP Vakul Jindal visited the polling centres in Rambotlapalem and Gullapalli villages under Cherukupalli police station in Repalle constituency, polling centres in Nagaram, Borumadiga Palli and Yeletipalem villages under Nagaram police station and polling centres in Nizampatnam, Amudalapalli, Gokarnamatham and other problematic villages under Nizampatnam police station. The district SP said that based on past history, problematic polling centres were identified and necessary steps would be taken to ensure smooth conduct of elections and filing of nominations.



