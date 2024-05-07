Bapatla collector reviews polling arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla district collector and District Electoral Officer P. Ranjith Basha on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the forthcoming elections. He instructed the officials to take necessary measures for safeguarding the strong rooms in the polling stations. He examined the arrangements at the strong rooms set up at Bapatla Engineering College and webcasting methods.

He also inquired about the arrangements for the polling booths, CC cameras, and webcasting work. He instructed officials to complete all the pending works within two days. The Bapatla district officials inspected problematic polling centres at Pittalavani Palem and Karlapalem villages. They examined the arrangements at the polling centres in Chandolu and Karlapalem villages.

Based on the reports of previous elections, they reviewed the situation at the problematic polling centres and held discussions with the local voters. Officials were told to make arrangements for broadcasting of polling.