Ballari District Adopts Proactive Measures to Tackle Drinking Water Shortages Ahead of Summer

Ballari: Proactive measures have been implemented by the Ballari district administration to forestall the aggravation of the drinking water problem in the region, addressing concerns ahead of the impending summer months.

Speaking to reporters Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra highlighted the precautionary steps taken to safeguard drinking water access in villages that could potentially face challenges.

"Initiatives have been set in motion to provide water through hired borewells in villages that face severe drinking water shortages. A consistent supply of fodder for cattle over 24 weeks has been assured," Mishra stated.

Discussing drought relief efforts, the Deputy Commissioner said that the state government has initiated the disbursement of the first installment, amounting to Rs 2,000, to 36,944 farmers in the district who suffered crop losses during the Kharif season of 2023-24. "Beneficiaries registered on the Fruits software have been identified in seven batches, with a total disbursement of Rs 7,26,91,598 to 36,944 farmers in the first batch. The relief funds will be deposited to others in the days ahead," he said.

Crop losses have been recorded in 29,636.02 hectares of rainfed areas and 11,254.58 hectares of irrigated areas across five taluks in the district.

In Siruguppa taluk, a total of Rs 4.28 crore has been distributed among 21,660 beneficiaries. In Ballari taluk, Rs 52.38 lakh has been deposited for 2,682 beneficiaries, while in Sandur taluk, Rs 2.30 crore has been allocated to 11,779 beneficiaries. Similarly, Kurugodu taluk has seen Rs 7.30 lakh disbursed to 383 beneficiaries, and Kampli taluk has witnessed Rs 8.34 lakh distributed among 440 beneficiaries.

The details of drought relief beneficiaries have been published in the Nada Kacheri and on information boards in respective gram panchayats.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur emphasized the judicious use of drinking water, particularly as fairs and festivals are set to commence in the coming days.