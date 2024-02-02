Balineni upset with Chevireddy’s appointment in Ongole

TIRUPATI: Former minister on Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is upset over the appointment of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as the YSR Congress party’s regional coordinator for Ongole parliamentary constituency, apart from Kandukur, Santhanuthalapadu and Kavali assembly seats.

According to Balineni’s close followers, the YSRC leadership had assured the former minister that Chevireddy would not be given any party responsibilities. However, within 24 hours of this assurance, Chevireddy has been appointed as the regional coordinator, much to Balineni's displeasure.

It is stated that after this development, the former minister left Ongole for Hyderabad and has switched off his phone.

Political observers feel YSRC top brass has given a big jolt to Balineni Srinivas by appointing Chandragiri MLA and senior party leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as the regional coordinator.

There had been speculation over the last few days that Chevireddy might be given the ticket for Ongole parliament seat. Opposing this, Balineni camped in Vijayawada over the last few days, holding discussions with top YSRC leaders, including party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He voiced his objections against Chevireddy's induction into Prakasam district’s YSRC affairs.

To pacify the sulking former minister, YSRC leadership assured him that while Chevireddy may be given the chance to contest, he would not hold any party position. After receiving this assurance, Balineni returned to Ongole on Tuesday and told media he would not interfere no matter who contests from the Ongole seat.

However, the party's evening announcement appointing Chevireddy as the regional coordinator has left Balineni extremely disappointed, prompting him to leave for Hyderabad, sources close to the former minister revealed.