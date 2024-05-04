Balakrishna peps up TD campaign in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: TD leader and Hindupur MLA candidate, Balakrishna, led a spirited road show and public meeting in Visakhapatnam to rally support for his son-in-law, M. Bharat, who is contesting as an MP candidate for the city. The event aimed to bolster the alliance and TD candidates vying for positions in the region.

During his address, Balakrishna highlighted the significance of the color yellow, associating it with health, growth, development, and self-respect. He spoke of the legacy of his father, the late NTR, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and emphasised the various initiatives and developments during his tenure.

Balakrishna also launched a scathing attack on the CM, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of various shortcomings and failures. He criticised the CM for escalating petrol rates, increased taxes, and alleged mismanagement of public funds. He urged voters to consider these issues carefully before casting their ballots.

Addressing local concerns, Balakrishna raised questions about issues such as Rushikonda, the LG Polymers gas leakage, sand and land mafia, attributing them to the governance of the Jagan administration. He specifically targeted a group he referred to as "Jagan and Co," which included individuals like Botsa Satyanarayana, Vijaya Sai Reddy, and M.V.V. Satyanarayana, accusing them of being responsible for the alleged malpractices.

Balakrishna called on the residents of Visakhapatnam to support the alliance and ensure victory in the upcoming elections, urging them to consider the legacy of the TD and the potential for positive change in the region.