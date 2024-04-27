Balakrishna lashes out at YSRC govt. over chaos, three capitals plan

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam’s Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna launched a blistering attack on the

YSRC government on Friday, accusing it of creating chaos in “peaceful” Visakhapatnam and misleading the people with the three capitals plan.

Addressing roadshows in Kandukur and Nellore constituencies as part of his "Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra", Balakrishna urged voters to decide whether they wanted a development-oriented alliance government or the anarchic YSRC regime. "The time has come to decide whether you want the TD, which provides welfare, or the YSRC, which creates destruction – a dark regime or a golden age," the actor-turned-politician said.

Balakrishna alleged that attacks and atrocities against Scheduled Castes have increased under Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. He expressed anguish over rising unemployment and, as a result, youth getting addicted to ganja and drugs.

"Every Telugu person should not sleep until Jagan is sent back home," he declared, while stressing on the importance of voting for parties that will "do good for the public" and uphold democracy.

He touted TD's 'Super Six Manifesto' as greatly beneficial for the masses and criticised the YSRC government for its alleged failure to complete major irrigation projects like the Somasila high level canal and Rallapadu in the region. "Development is possible only with an experienced Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the head of a government," Balakrishna asserted, urging voters to elect TD's candidates - Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore Lok Sabha, Inturi Nageswar Rao (Kandukur), and Ponguru Narayana (Nellore).