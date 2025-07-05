Bahuda Yatra Begins in Puri Amid Tight Security, Huge Turnout

Bhubaneswar: The sacred ‘Bahuda Yatra’ — the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to the Shree Jagannath Temple — began in Puri on Saturday, drawing lakhs of devotees who gathered to witness the divine spectacle.

The festival commenced with the ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ procession, where the sibling deities were carried from the Shree Gundicha Temple to their majestic chariots. The ritual, signifying a stately, swaying movement, began much ahead of schedule at 10 am, starting with Chakraraj Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and finally Lord Jagannath.

Devotees erupted in chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Haribol’ as the deities made their way to their chariots — Taladwaj (Balabhadra), Darpadalan (Subhadra), and Nandighosh (Jagannath). Amid the beating of gongs and blowing of conches, special rituals like Mangala Arati and Mailam were performed before the Pahandi began.

A significant highlight was the Chhera Pahanra, the traditional sweeping ritual with a golden broom, performed by Puri’s titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, starting at 1:35 pm. He first offered the ritual on Lord Balabhadra’s Taladwaj, followed by Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh, and then Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalan.

Though the pulling of the chariots was scheduled for 4 pm, it began early at 2:45 pm, with thousands of devotees eagerly tugging the ropes of Taladwaj. The remaining chariots followed in order, covering the 2.6 km stretch from the Shree Gundicha Temple to the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished happiness and prosperity for all, while Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also conveyed his best wishes to devotees.

Security was heightened following the recent June 29 stampede near the Gundicha Temple that left three dead and dozens injured. Over 10,000 personnel, including 6,150 from the Odisha Police and 800 from Central Armed Police Forces, were deployed. Authorities installed more than 275 AI-powered CCTV cameras, drones, and advanced monitoring systems to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania and senior officials have been stationed in Puri for the past two days to oversee the arrangements. The town, considered the abode of Lord Jagannath, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with favourable weather adding to the devotional fervour.