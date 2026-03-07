Badshah Faces Controversy over Tateeree Haryanvi Song

Hyderabad: A major controversy has erupted around Haryanvi rapper Badshah after police in Haryana registered an FIR against him over his new song “Tateeree.” The case has triggered a nationwide debate about the obscene lyrics in the music video and portrayal of women in popular songs.



Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, also known by his stage name, ‘Badshah’ is an popular Indian rapper and music producer known for his hits like DJ Waley Babu, Kala Chashma, and Paagal with the blend of Punjabi, Haryanvi and hip-hop style making them widely popular and sometimes controversial.



The controversy started after Badshah released the Haryanvi track “Tateeree” on his YouTube channel. Soon after the release several complaints were filed claiming the song contained obscene lyrics and inappropriate visuals.



Critics said that the video contained sexually suggestive language, showing girls dressed in school uniforms performing provocative dance moves portraying a school-like setting called “Badshala”, which some said mocked educational institutions. With many arguing that the video sent a negative message to young viewers and disrespected women and minors.



Following the complaint the Haryana police registered a FIR against the rapper. The case was filed after a complaint by a Panchkula resident named Abhay Chaudhary who demanded legal action.



The case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 as well as on Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to obscene acts or songs as police said the song’s lyrics and visual could be offensive and socially harmful, especially for younger audiences.



The controversy deepened when another complaint was filed by the Haryana Roadways department with authorities alleging that the video showed dancers on a bus marked “Jind Depot”, a Haryana Roadways vehicle, without permission with the FIR being registered in Jind. The officials claimed that the transport department’s name and property were used illegally in the video.



The article was authored by an internee Aditya Kumar Singh from Loyola Academy.







