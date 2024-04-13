Bade Bai and Chote Bai Deceiving Telangana People: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: The BJP and the Congress are having a secret tie-up in Karimnagar -- and the leaders of these parties “never raised the slogan of Jai Telangana during their campaign in the parliament elections.”

“Both bade bai (Narendara Modi) and chote bai (Revanth Reddy) are united and are deceiving the Telangana people with their fake promises,” alleged former finance minister T Harish Rao at a street corner meeting.

He was speaking in support of the BRS party candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar at Ram Nagar chowrasta in Karimnagar on Friday.

Harisha Rao alleged that “without doing any good work for the people and without implementing even a single scheme for uplifting the weaker sections, the BJP is distributing calendars and photos to the people.”

“What development did Bandi Sanjay to Karimnagar during his tenure of five years as an MP? Had he brought any medical college or Navodaya School to Karimnagar in the last ten years of the BJP government,” he asked.

Harish Rao said, “Karimnagar is facing acute shortage of water, and this happened within four months of formation of the Congress government. Why is the Congress not fulfilling its promise of sanctioning Rs 2,500 per month to poor women, what happened to the sanctioning of Rs 4,000 pension to the aged people, he asked.

The Congress party also betrayed the unemployed youth after making a promise of sanctioning unemployed dole, and the farmers by promising to waive farm loans of Rs 2 lakh and sanctioning Rs 500 as crop bonus, he said.

“Revanth Reddy threatened the people with a gun when they raised slogans of Jai Telangana in the past. Now he has become the CM. If KCR would not have achieved separate statehood for Telangana, then Revanth Reddy would not have become CM.”

He said, “Karimnagar is the home town for the BRS party. The people of Karimnagar had given a bumper majority to KCR on two occasions. Enormous development had taken place in Karimnagar under the 10 years of the BRS rule.”

“Former MP Vinod Kumar played a major role in convincing around 32 political parties to back separate statehood for Telangana and is responsible for the sanctioning of the Karimnagar-Manoharabad railway line. Even though the Karimnagar city was not eligible, with efforts put by Vinod Kumar, Karimnagar got the smart city project,” he added.