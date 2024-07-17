Baba Builds Unauthorized Temple on Glacier, Locals Cry Sacrilege

A self-proclaimed godman named Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash has constructed an unauthorized temple on government land at an altitude exceeding 5,000 meters (16,500 feet) on the Sunderdhunga glacier in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand. Baba Yogi Chaitanya Akash claims he received divine instructions to build the temple at this ecologically sensitive location.

The local administration, which was previously unaware of this construction, has now launched an investigation into the unauthorized temple. Kapkot sub-divisional magistrate Anurag Arya announced that a team from the forest department, police, and revenue office will soon visit Devi Kund to remove the encroachment and take appropriate action against Yogi Chaitanya.

The ranger of the Glacier Range, ND Pandey, said that they have received communication about the unauthorized construction and a team will be dispatched to assess the situation. A resident, Mahendra Singh Dhami, revealed that the Baba persuaded villagers to support the project by claiming that Devi Bhagwati appeared in his dreams and instructed him to build the temple at Devi Kund.

Dhami further noted that the Kund, a revered spot for pilgrims and locals, has been effectively transformed into a "swimming pool," where the Baba can frequently be seen bathing. Another villager, Prakash Kumar, stated that this is a violation of their traditions, as their deities have visited the Kund during the Nanda Raj Yatra every 12 years, and the Baba has now established this temple against their customs.

The unauthorized construction of the temple on the glacier has raised serious concerns about the encroachment of sensitive areas, often without the knowledge of the local authorities. The issue highlights the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement of environmental regulations, especially in ecologically fragile regions like the Himalayas.

The local administration's swift response to investigate the matter and take necessary action is a positive step. However, the damage caused by the unauthorized construction and the desecration of the sacred Kund is a matter of grave concern for the local community.

As the investigation progresses, it will be crucial to hold the responsible parties accountable and ensure that the encroachment is removed and the sanctity of the Kund is restored. The incident serves as a much-needed reminder to protect the delicate balance of nature and respect the cultural heritage of local communities, even in the face of self-proclaimed spiritual authority.