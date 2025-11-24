Ayodhya Decked With 100 Tonnes of Flowers for Ram Mandir Dhwaj Ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): In preparation for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25, the temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to illuminate Ayodhya for the sacred event.

A temple priest told ANI that preparations for the Dharm Dhwaj ceremony are in full swing. “A special feature of the decoration is the use of flowers, which are very dear to Lord Ram. Today, Ayodhya is glowing with floral arrangements, with marigolds placed first for Lord Ganesh and Lord Ram. Around 100 tons of flowers have been used to decorate the temple and the city," he said.

Workers involved in the decorations said they feel fortunate to be part of this historic moment. One worker noted that the Ram Mandir construction is complete and that Prime Minister Modi will visit on the 25th. “Many types of flowers are being used, and we are receiving full support from the saints,” he added.

Another worker said they consider themselves lucky to have had the darshan of Lord Ram. “The work has been going on day and night since we arrived three days ago, and it is looking very beautiful,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple—a moment expected to draw massive domestic and international visitors. This influx is anticipated to boost sectors such as hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products like jaggery, generating business worth several crores.

Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when the flag-hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum will mark the completion of the temple’s main construction. Indologist Lalit Mishra’s research has restored Ayodhya’s ancient flag to its rightful place.

Mishra identified the flag while studying a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar and later confirmed its reference in Valmiki Ramayana’s Ayodhya Kand.

The flag features three symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. The Kovidara tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, representing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun signifies Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, while Om represents the eternal spiritual sound.

Ahead of the ceremony, a large-scale cleanliness drive has been launched across Ayodhya to welcome devotees and visitors.