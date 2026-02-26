DGCA Revises Air Ticket Refund Norms

New Delhi: Passengers can now cancel or change air tickets without paying an additional charge within 48 hours of booking, subject to certain conditions, with the aviation watchdog DGCA revising the ticket refund norms for airlines.

Coming out with the amended norms that are more passenger-friendly, DGCA also said that airlines should not levy any additional charge for correction in the name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when the ticket is booked directly through the airline's website.

"In case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives. The airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 14 working days," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. Besides, there are changes with respect to norms for ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency faced by the passenger. The amendments to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for 'Refund of Airline Tickets to Passengers of Public Transport Undertakings' come against the backdrop of the rising passenger complaints about not receiving refunds on time. The ticket refund issue also got highlighted during the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, and at that time, the civil aviation ministry had directed the airline to complete the refunds within a specified timeline. The revised CAR was issued on February 24.



