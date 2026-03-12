Attempts on to Control LPG Crisis: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Thursday said that efforts are underway to bring the LPG crisis under control and that avenues are opening for India to secure additional supply. Speaking to reporters here, he said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had answered questions regarding the LPG crisis in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said due to diplomatic sensitivities, some matters related to supply through the Hormuz Strait cannot be revealed. "The Prime Minister has spoken to all countries regarding how the Hormuz Strait issue has affected lives and sought exemptions. I am not giving the exact data, but ways are opening for us to get more LPG," Gopi said.

He said priority is being given to emergency utility services such as hospitals and crematoriums. "We, as a ministry, feel the situation is under control. However, we have no right to control several technical aspects outside the country," he said. He said the LPG crisis has affected daily life in many countries.

"Attempts are being made to overcome it. It will come under control," he said. Gopi said there is a mechanism to regulate gas prices, and steps are taken in accordance with its directions. He added that the right to fix prices was given to petroleum companies as they are public sector undertakings.

"How can you say that since PM Modi is governing, it should be withdrawn? The whole system is moving perfectly ahead. The Hormuz Strait is strategically critical for us," he said.

He said India cannot go to war with other countries over the issue of the Hormuz Strait. He also said that he, along with the majority of people, is against war.

Gopi said full efforts are underway to address the LPG crisis. He said that during the COVID period, the administration had the right to take crisis management measures and that this does not depend solely on the ministry.

Regarding restaurants shutting down due to gas shortage, he said efforts are being made to find a solution and reopen them. "There might be strikes in protest against the crisis. But the entire world would have to go on strike in this critical situation," he said. He added that during times of crisis, people should exercise self-restraint, as seen during the COVID period and wartime situations.