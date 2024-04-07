Atmakur MLA Pitches Jagan's Pro Women Agenda to Solidify Poll Prospects

Tirupati: YSRC MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has called upon women voters in Atmakur constituency to rally behind Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress (YSRC) party in the upcoming elections, citing the government's extensive welfare initiatives aimed at empowering women.

Addressing a meeting of women public representatives and party functionaries on Sunday, Vikram Reddy pointed out that women outnumber men as voters in all mandals of Atmakur, making them a decisive factor in the poll outcome."As public representatives and leaders, it is our responsibility to explain the welfare provided by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to women across the state," theAtmakur MLA underlined.He pointed out that out of the numerous welfare schemes rolled out by the government, 11 are exclusively for women's benefit.Vikram Reddy explained that the Jagan government firmly believes in economically empowering women in order to strengthen families. "Our party has also given the highest number of tickets to women candidates and nominated them to head various corporations," he said.The MLA appealed to party’s women workers to reach out to every household and work cohesively at the mandal level to ensure a resounding victory for the YSRC.