Assembly Panel Summons Top Officials Over Illegal Gutkha Sale

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Assurance Committee, headed by MLA Ravi Rana, has summoned top state officials over the continued sale of banned tobacco products such as gutkha and paan masala.

Despite a statewide ban on the production, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha and paan masala, these products continue to be openly sold in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Taking note of it, the committee has summoned the Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the Secretary of the Public Health Department, the Director General of Police (DGP), and the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. They have been directed to appear before the committee and explain why no action should be taken against them.

Maharashtra was one of the first states to ban gutkha and paan masala in 2012, citing their serious health hazards. Since July 19, 2012, the ban has applied to all products containing tobacco, nicotine, or magnesium carbonate, regardless of the brand or name under which they are sold.

However, the ban has faced legal challenges, including one before the Supreme Court. As a result, the state government is required to renew the ban annually through official notification. In July 2025, the ban was extended once again until July 2026.

The sale and distribution of gutkha have been classified as non-bailable offences under state law. While the FDA conducts regular crackdowns and seizes banned products worth lakhs of rupees each year, critics argue that the action taken has largely been symbolic.

During sessions of the State Legislature, lawmakers frequently raised concerns about the sale of tobacco. In response, the government assured the House that action would be taken against the illegal sale of gutka. The Legislative Assembly’s Assurance Committee monitors whether the officials are carrying out the government’s assurances or not. If the assurances are not being implemented, the committee has the authority to summon the officials and question them directly.

Slamming the functioning of the Maharashtra FDA in July 2025, BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute had raised the issue of easy accessibility of banned gutka and pan masala despite the statewide ban. He had also pointed out that people were consuming gutka and even spitting on the premises of the State Legislature.

Mr Rana held a meeting of the Assurance Committee at the state legislature this week. An official said that the chairman of the committee asked the FDA commissioner, Police and health department to take a joint action against the tobacco menace in the state and submit their report to the committee.

When contacted, Mr. Rana the committee has summoned all officials including FDA commissioners, Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Secretary of Health Department to give an explanation. “A meeting will be held on October 15 and 16 in Vidhan Bhavan over this issue. The officials will give their explanation in the meeting,” Mr. Rana said.

Meanwhile, officials said that the FDA does not have enough manpower. It has 350 sanctioned posts, but only 130 personnel are working and the remaining posts are vacant. “However, we have hired 194 personnel, who are undergoing training. They would actually start working at the end of this year. This will help us to properly implement the gutkha ban,” a senior FDA official said.



