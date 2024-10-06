Assam CM Launches Nijut Moina Scheme for College Girls

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched his ambitious plan of extending financial help to college girls by handing over the first installment of monthly stipened to hundreds of girl students of class 11 to post graduates.

The state government scheme which was announced in this year budget called--- the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme proposes to give Rs 1000 every month to all girls studying in higher secondary.It will be Rs 1,250 for degree students and Rs 2,500 for girls doing post-graduation.

Mr Sarma handed over the first instalment of the stipend to the students at a programme in Guwahati, while similar functions were organised in every assembly segment of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sarma emphasised the dual purpose of promoting women's education and preventing child marriages through the scheme.

Mr Sarma said that the drop-out rate among girl students, especially as they reach higher levels, was high and analysis of the reasons had pointed to multiple reasons.

Primary among the reasons is poor economic conditions, getting engaged in jobs while pursuing studies and early marriage, he said.

“We have two aims behind this scheme, one is to ensure that the girls complete their studies. And, second is that our girls are at least graduates when they get married,” the chief minister said.

He said that while the government has been running different schemes to encourage women's education, like free admission and other incentives, the ‘Nijut Moina’ programme would be instrumental, in helping the girls with the financial support, in attending the classes regularly.