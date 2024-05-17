Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma give BJD govt to find Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar keys by June 10

Bhubaneswar: Assam chief minister and BJP’s star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday tore apart the ruling BJD over the missing of Ratna Bhandar keys of Puri Srimandir while addressing a public gathering at Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district on Friday.

Biswa Sarma gave an ultimatum to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide VK Pandian to find the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar by June 10. He also said that if the BJD government fails to find the missing key, BJP will find the key after the party forms government in Odisha on June 10.

“I feel sad because the keys of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple have gone missing and the Naveen Patnaik government is clueless about it. Even the judicial inquiry report in this regard has not been made public. If Lord Jagannath’s key is missing in Odisha, it means people of the State have lost everything on their home soil,” said Biswa Sarma.

“I want to ask Pandian, where has he kept the keys? You have time till June 10. BJP will form government in Odisha on June 10. Find the keys till that date or else BJP will find the keys at any cost. It is our promise. Pandian knows where the key is placed. However, he is not revealing the truth. I ask Pandian not to play with the emotions of Odia people. If you don’t find the keys by June 10, you have to spend the rest of your life with the curse of Lord Jagannath,” he alleged.

Biswa Sarma assured about the opening of all the four dwaras (doors) of Puri Srimandir if the BJP is voted to power.

“Devotees across the globe face a lot of difficulties while having darshan of Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir due to the opening of only one dwara. We assure you that all the gates of Srimandir will be opened to facilitate smooth darshan of the devotees if BJP is voted to power,” said Biswa Sarma.

He also reiterated that the BJP government will provide Rs 3,100 to farmers per quintal paddy.

“Farmers, women, elderly persons and youths are getting many facilities in BJP ruled states across the country. We assure you to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal paddy instead of Rs 2,100 with Pandian’s katni-Chhatni. Our farmers will be greatly benefitted by it. Everything has its expiry date and BJD’s expiry date has come,” said Biswa Sarma.

“Centre gives rice to the people of Odisha. However, Pandian only gives empty packets. If PM Modi is providing rice, the state government should have provided dal or at least salt with it. But they are giving only empty packets in the name of Naveen Patnaik government. I have read from newspapers that those empty packets have been made in Tamil Nadu. We will not provide empty packets to our mothers. BJP will provide Rs 50,000 under Subhadra Yojana to every mother in the State,” he added.