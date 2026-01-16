Assam CM Flags Concern Over Inadequate Response of West Bengal Over Infiltration

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday raised concern over West Bengal’s inadequate response to cross-border infiltration and warned that the situation could have far-reaching consequences for Assam and northeastern states.

Pointing out that demography and illegal immigration was posing a “complex and sensitive challenge” for the entire region, Mr Sarma told reporters that Assam likely to be the worst affected.

The chief minister who was in Agartala warned that unchecked infiltration was not merely a state-level issue but one with national security implications. “After the census, the Muslim population may reach around 40 per cent. This makes the situation extremely complex for the entire Northeast, but Assam will bear the maximum impact,” said Mr Sarma while regretting the poor response of West Bengal to the issue.

He asserted, “This is a direct attack on Assam. We will have to remain vigilant and continue to struggle every day to protect our land and identity.”

The chief minister said that states like Assam and Tripura were actively working to prevent illegal entry and were pushing back infiltrators along the Indo-Bangladesh border. However, he alleged that West Bengal was failing to take similar measures, thereby exacerbating the problem.

“At present, Assam and Tripura are holding the line and pushing infiltrators back. But West Bengal is neither pushing them back nor taking effective steps to stop infiltration. This is a serious issue,” said Mr Sarma.

“If West Bengal does not respond to the national cause, it may result in losses not only for Assam but for the entire country", said the chief minister. Linking the issue directly to politics in the neighbouring state, Mr Sarma said that he was closely monitoring developments ahead of the West Bengal elections.

“I am watching the Bengal elections very carefully. If the Northeast has to survive, we will have to take a strong and united stand on the Indo-Bangladesh border,” he said.

The chief minister also alleged that intruders were being provided shelter in West Bengal, making it difficult to control the flow of illegal migrants into the Northeast. “When infiltrators are given shelter elsewhere, the pressure inevitably shifts to Assam and other Northeastern states,” he argued.

Describing infiltration as one of the most pressing challenges facing the region, Mr Sarma called for strict and coordinated measures at the national level to secure borders and prevent illegal entry. “Intrusion is not just Assam’s problem, but is a challenge for the entire Northeast. Strong, decisive steps are needed to address this issue once and for all,”said the chief minister who offered prayers at the revered Mata Tripura Sundari Devi Temple in Udaipur, Tripura, calling himself fortunate to have darshan. After the visit, he also met Tripura chief minister Manik Saha in Agartala, where the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation between the states.

Mr Sarma also exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state in the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held in March or April. Stating that the election schedule is expected to be announced in February, Mr Sarma said that considering the work done by the BJP government and 100 per cent of the promises made being fulfilled, his party is well placed to return to power with a thumping majority.

Asserting that the elections are being fought on the issues of development and identity, he said around 1.6 lakh youths have been provided government jobs over the past five years in a transparent manner.