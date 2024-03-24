Aspirants from TD, JS, BJP Vying for Vijayawada West

VIjayawada: Vijayawada West Assembly constituency is having a huge demand with aspirants from Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP trying their best to get the seat allotted to them.

JS leader Pothina Mahesh is demanding the seat, claiming that he has strengthened the party in Vijayawada. He maintains that he never asked the party leadership for anything and conducted party programmes by spending money from his pocket.



“I am confident that party chief Pawan Kalyan will consider my candidature. I will make all efforts to win the seat,” Mahesh said.



Telugu Desam senior leader Jaleel Khan is also an aspirant. He had earlier threatened to hang himself if the seat is not allotted to him. On Saturday, Jaleel’s supporters even tried to stop the convoy of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, while the latter was proceeding to attend the workshop for contestants from all the three parties of the opposition alliance.



Siva Swami of BJP is also aspiring for the seat allotted to him. He is following up on the matter with senior leaders of BJP at regular intervals.



However, none of the three opposition parties have announced their nominee from Vijayawada West, though both TD and JS have released the names of a good number of their candidates. BJP is yet to name any of its contestants.