As Code of Conduct Comes into Force, Tirupati Battle Heats Up

Tirupati: The electoral battle for Tirupati assembly constituency, which houses the world-renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple, is intensifying as the model code of conduct comes into force. Both leading candidates are leaving no stone unturned to sway the electorate and secure a resounding victory in this crucial contest.

The ruling YSRC party has fielded Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of sitting Tirupati MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. The incumbent Tirupati Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Abhinay has wasted no time hitting the campaign trail with vigour, striking a balance between touting developmental initiatives and political electioneering.



In the lead-up to the code’s implementation, Abhinay’s days were a whirlwind of meetings with civic officials, party workers, and site inspections of the civic corporation’s ambitious road infrastructure projects. With plans for 22 new master plan roads, over a dozen road widenings, and slip roads to ease congestion, the young leader has his sights firmly set on transforming Tirupati’s mobility.



However, Abhinay’s grassroots connection is likely to benefit him the most. Post road project’s visits, he embarks on a marathon of community interactions - addressing grievances, taking suggestions and outlining his vision to residence welfare groups, teachers, transport unions and vendors alike.



The opposition alliance of the Telugu Desam (TD), Jana Sena (JS), and BJP is mounting a fierce challenge. Their candidate is Arani Srinivasulu from neighbouring Chittoor, who won the 2019 polls on a YSRC ticket before defecting to the Jana Sena. Despite initial resistance from local cadres opposing his ‘outsider’ status, the majority have now rallied behind him after JS chief Pawan Kalyan firmly backed his candidacy.



While Srinivasulu is yet to shift his base to Tirupati and launch his campaign in full swing, having only made a few temple visits in Tirupati with party leaders, questions remain on his acceptability among the city’s voters. This sets the stage for an intense battle between Abhinay’s grassroots popularity and welfare schemes backing, and Srinivasulu’s efforts to leverage the Telugu Desam’s and Balija community’s traditional support base.



As the election campaign intensifies, both the ruling party and the opposition alliance are employing outreach strategies including door-to-door efforts, social media campaigns and public rallies to woo voters. With fortunes finely balanced, the battle for this prized assembly seat is poised to be a gripping, no-holds-barred contest.



