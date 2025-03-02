Arrangements Set for Teachers’ MLC Vote Counting

Nalgonda: District authorities finalised arrangements for the counting of votes in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ MLC elections.

The vote count is set to take place at the Warehouse Corporation’s godown in Arjalabavi on the outskirts of Nalgonda, beginning at 8 am.

Officials have organised the counting process across 25 tables, ensuring a smooth and systematic procedure. Superintendent of police Sharat Chandra Pawar confirmed that stringent security measures would be in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 530 police personnel will be deployed at the counting centre, and BNSS 164 (144 Section) will be imposed at Arjalabavi during the counting hours.

Access to the premises will be strictly limited to counting staff and official counting agents, all of whom have been issued identity cards by the election officers.





