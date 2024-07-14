Army kills three infiltrating militants on LoC

Srinagar: The Army has foiled an infiltration bid by shooting dead three militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The defence sources in Srinagar said that a heavily armed group of militants breached the LoC in Kupwara's Keran sector shortly before dawn on Sunday. The alert Army troops challenged them on which they opened fire and tried to flee but were quickly encircled.

"In the ensuing gun battle which continued for a few hours, three terrorists were killed. A search operation has been launched in the area to ensure no more terrorists are around," the sources said.

Army's Srinagar -based Chinar Corps (15 Corps) wrote on microblogging site 'X', "Operation Dhanushi II, Keran Kupwara: 3 terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores.

The operation is continuing".