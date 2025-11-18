Arjas Steel to Construct Primary Health Care Center at Tadipatri  

Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh): Arjas Steel as part of its continued commitment to improve health and well-being of the communities in which it operates laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC). The project is aimed to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the local community of Tadipatri town, Andhra Pradesh by providing accessible, affordable and quality primary medical services to local communities.

The foundation stone was laid by Tadipatri Municipality Chairman, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, in the presence of local officials, community representatives, and members of the Arjas Steel leadership team. The ceremony marked an important milestone in the company’s efforts to support sustainable community development and improve healthcare accessibility for residents in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Pasupuleti Anand, CEO, Arjas Steel, said, “We are privileged to initiate this Primary Health Centre project in Tadipatri. The proposed PHC will house outpatient consultation and diagnostic facilities, a minor operation theatre, a maternity ward, pharmacy and laboratory units, dedicated waiting areas and sanitation blocks, along with provisions for safe drinking water, waste management and solar lighting. We believe this initiative is a meaningful step toward fostering a healthier, more resilient community.”

Anand further added, “The PHC will serve as the first point of contact between the community and the healthcare system, catering to approximately 500–1,000 residents from neighbouring villages. Beyond providing essential medical services, this initiative will promote preventive healthcare, health awareness, and regular check-ups through outreach programs — creating a sustainable healthcare model in collaboration with local health authorities.”

Through this project, Arjas Steel reaffirms its dedication to social responsibility and its vision of building stronger, healthier communities around its areas of operation.