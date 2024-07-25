APSHCL new managing director assumed charge

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) managing director (MD) P. Raja Babu took charge at the corporation headquarters at Gurunanak Colony in Vijayawada on Thursday. He was transferred and posted as housing corporation MD from the skill development corporation MD recently. Soon after assuming the office, Raja Babu met housing corporation special chief secretary Ajay Jain on a courtesy call. Later, he convened a meeting with key officials in the corporation and enquired about the ongoing schemes and projects.



