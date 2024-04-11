APSCPCR Warns Students Against Rash Choices

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Wednesday, has issued a public notice cautioning students against impulsive decisions following poor exam results, ahead of the Intermediate board exam results due on 12 April.

APSCPCR member, Gondu Sitaram said that exams and their outcomes do not define one's life but are merely steps in a longer journey. He urged students to consider successful individuals in various fields whose past academic performances have become irrelevant compared to their achievements. "There are no dead ends, and even those who fail can find success through hard work and determination," he said.

The child rights body also appealed to students who fail in their exams to focus on self-improvement instead of comparing themselves with peers. It stressed the need for understanding from parents and society to prevent students from taking drastic steps like suicide, experiencing mental breakdowns, or running away from home in fear of failure. The body also urged parents and society to support children towards a future filled with love and encouragement.