AP’s Power Demand at 245 Million Units in April, 236mu in May and 253mu in June

Vijayawada: The power demand for AP is expected to be 245 million units in April, 236mu in May and 253mu in June.

This was stated at a review meeting chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy held with officials of the power department here on Monday. He asked the officials to ensure that there is no interruption in supply during the summer season. If there is any interruption, immediate action should be taken to restore the supply, he said.

AP Transco CMD KVN Chakradhara Babu said the daily coal stocks in various power generation companies were being monitored. Complaints from the people regarding the power supply are being solved by the respective power distribution companies, he said.

Officials explained that AP Discoms have met 244.888mu of power demand on April 21. The total demand met on the same day in 2023 was 241.292mu, registering a growth of 1.49 per cent year on year.

The peak demand during the day –12675mw at 14:27hrs --against the 12074mw the same day in 2023 meant a growth of 4.98 per cent year on year. AP met the maximum power demand during the day --at 12675mu --without any shortage. This record is better than of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which are facing energy shortages, he said.

The officials explained that in the 244.888mu of Power Demand, APGenco Thermal met 90.982mu, APGenco Hydel met 6.966mu, APGenco Solar met 2.321mu, Central Generating Stations met 39.466mu, IPPs(SEIL, HNPCL) met 34.453mu, Wind Power met 4.077mu and Solar met 20.116mu. The market purchases were 42.688mu and purchases from others 3.819mu.

The total short term power purchase was 44.154mu. AP Discoms are all prepared to provide power supply as per demand, officials said.

Deputy Secretary Kumar Reddy, CMD of EPDCL, CPDCL, SPDCL and other officials participated in this meeting.