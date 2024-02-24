Top
APERC denies secrecy claims in SECI deal

24 Feb 2024 8:10 AM GMT
The officials said that there is no truth or rationality in these criticism
In the case of tariff proposals, and as per previous rules, public hearings are only required for tariff proposals until the fiscal year 2022-23, not for agreements like the one with SECI. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Council (APERC) in a press release on Friday denied all allegations of secrecy over its agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

The officials said that there is no truth or rationality in these criticisms. In the case of tariff proposals, and as per previous rules, public hearings are only required for tariff proposals until the fiscal year 2022-23, not for agreements like the one with SECI. APERC further clarified that the council is a state-level apex body with independent status; every decision made is transparent and legal. There is no room for doubts, it said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
